Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,888 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of WH stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

