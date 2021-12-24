Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

