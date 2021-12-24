Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

MAN stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

