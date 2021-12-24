Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 164,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 418,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 293,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.