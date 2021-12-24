Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.