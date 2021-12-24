Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 164.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

