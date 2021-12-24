Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s 3rd Largest Position

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,462.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,435.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

