Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,462.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3,435.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

