Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,462.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,435.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

