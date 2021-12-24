Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.9% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $824,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,462.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,435.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

