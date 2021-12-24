Ambire AdEx Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.87 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $85.50 million and $8.87 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 146,539,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,096,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

