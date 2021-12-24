Ambrosus Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $301,529.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 541,900,484 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars.

