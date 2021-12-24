Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after buying an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

