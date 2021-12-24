American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

