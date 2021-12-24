Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.13. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 6,417 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.