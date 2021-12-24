AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 11,204 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $38,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

