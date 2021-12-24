AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 17,902 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.08% of Humana worth $39,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $460.54. 352,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.97. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.