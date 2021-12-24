AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 5,075 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $59,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.74. 1,342,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

