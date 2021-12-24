AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 4,497 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $48,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,723,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.5% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $818.76. 433,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $814.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

