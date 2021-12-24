AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 4,535 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $153,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $169.78. 3,241,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

