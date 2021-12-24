AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $66,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

BLK stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $913.92. 416,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $925.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

