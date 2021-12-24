AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of AON worth $40,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.41. 1,377,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

