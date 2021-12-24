AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $53,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $698.72. 867,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.63 and its 200-day moving average is $616.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

