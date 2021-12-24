AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $107.13 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110,658 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $107,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.64. 1,655,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

