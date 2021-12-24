AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $49.68 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,965 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $49,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.38. 785,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $349.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

