AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $800.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.8% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $800,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,942.85. The company had a trading volume of 690,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,914.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,781.70. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

