AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $70,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.74. 1,016,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.49. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

