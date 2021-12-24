AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 371,672 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 371,672 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $40,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,044. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

