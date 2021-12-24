AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,121 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.3% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.29% of Waste Management worth $183,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 211.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,778,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $152.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

