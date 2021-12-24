AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,979 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $57,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,318. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

