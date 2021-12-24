AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 127,831 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,831 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $72,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.64. The company had a trading volume of 969,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,340. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

