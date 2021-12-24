AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 132,022 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 132,022 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $92,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.19. 3,140,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

