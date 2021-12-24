AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 18,224 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,224 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $90,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

