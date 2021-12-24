AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 213,219 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 213,219 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Intel worth $120,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,189,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.