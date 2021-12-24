AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 241,919 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,919 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $154,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,025,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,966,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

