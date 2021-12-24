AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 26,364 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,364 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $42,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,783,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.57. 1,309,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

