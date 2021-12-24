AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 265,411 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 265,411 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $142,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 66,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,770,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

