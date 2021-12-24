AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 305,091 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 305,091 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $77,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. 4,625,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

