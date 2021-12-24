AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 40,380 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $126,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

