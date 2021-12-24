AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 43,400 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $131,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.17. 1,151,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.12 and a 200 day moving average of $309.70. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $343.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

