AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 442,167 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,167 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $140,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.10. 2,630,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average of $246.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

