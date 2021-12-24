AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151,184 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $78,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.33 and its 200-day moving average is $246.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

