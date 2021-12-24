Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $223.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

