Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

