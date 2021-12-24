Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.26% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $48.35 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $64.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

