Analysts Anticipate Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce sales of $46.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $164.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $57.12 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.16.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,315,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $32,014,050 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.