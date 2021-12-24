Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.67). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

ARAV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,385. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Aravive has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

