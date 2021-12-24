Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce sales of $452.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $428.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $714.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

