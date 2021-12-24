Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.42. Twitter posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $44.16. 8,964,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,987,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

