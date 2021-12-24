Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Culp reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 50,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,398. Culp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

